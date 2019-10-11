RICHARD B. McINTIRE (Age 90)
On October 9, 2019, Richard B. McIntire, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of 65 years to Carroll M. McIntire; loving father of Marjorie M. Ross (David) and Richard B. McIntire II, dear brother of the late Robert L. McIntire and Cecil L. McIntire II; cherished grandfather of Shannon Carroll Ross and Andrew David Ross; great-grandfather of Bodhi Emerson and Magnolia Rain Minetola. Richard was a Korean War
Veteran in the Navy and an engineer manager of C & P Telephone Company for 35 years.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904 where funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD.