Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD McMAHON. View Sign

McMAHON RICHARD G. McMAHON (Age 74) Passed away February 22, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He had Lewy Body Dementia. Rich was born in Philadelphia to the late Kathryn and John R McMahon and predeceased by his sister, Kathy Howell. He is survived by his wife Julie, son, Donald, daughter, Jacqueline of North Potomac MD, his brother John McMahon (Nancy) of Philadelphia, and several nieces and nephews. Rich attended Philadelphia Catholic schools, graduating from Father Judge High School. He attended Spring Garden Junior College went on to University of Delaware earning BSEE, and later graduated from both Lehigh University for MSEE and University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Executive MBA program. Rich began his professional engineering career at the Western Electric Allentown PA works in semiconductor engineering; there he and two co-workers were granted a patent for design and development of an optical scanning device to detect and measure defects in silicon wafers. He held numerous positions of increasing responsibility at corporate offices of AT&T and Western Electric in New York and New Jersey. He led groups in AT&T Computer Systems, served in executive positions for NCR Federal Sales and Service in Rockville Maryland. In 1997 he retired from AT&T/NCR and joined a small software company, Network Imaging in Herndon, VA. In his spare time Rich enjoyed bicycling, skiing, hiking, fishing and cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles. By far his favorite pastime was sailing. Rich loved serving as captain or co-captain while sailing in many areas all along the eastern seaboard, the Chesapeake Bay and many Caribbean Islands. Prior to his illness, Rich was an elder at Potomac Presbyterian Church where he also taught Sunday school and accompanied youth on mission trips. He was previously the Treasurer of BSA Troop 291. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m. at Potomac Presbyterian Church 10301 River Road Potomac MD 20854 followed by a reception. Arrangements by Pumphrey Funeral Home, Rockville. www.pumphreyfuneralhome.

McMAHON RICHARD G. McMAHON (Age 74) Passed away February 22, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He had Lewy Body Dementia. Rich was born in Philadelphia to the late Kathryn and John R McMahon and predeceased by his sister, Kathy Howell. He is survived by his wife Julie, son, Donald, daughter, Jacqueline of North Potomac MD, his brother John McMahon (Nancy) of Philadelphia, and several nieces and nephews. Rich attended Philadelphia Catholic schools, graduating from Father Judge High School. He attended Spring Garden Junior College went on to University of Delaware earning BSEE, and later graduated from both Lehigh University for MSEE and University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Executive MBA program. Rich began his professional engineering career at the Western Electric Allentown PA works in semiconductor engineering; there he and two co-workers were granted a patent for design and development of an optical scanning device to detect and measure defects in silicon wafers. He held numerous positions of increasing responsibility at corporate offices of AT&T and Western Electric in New York and New Jersey. He led groups in AT&T Computer Systems, served in executive positions for NCR Federal Sales and Service in Rockville Maryland. In 1997 he retired from AT&T/NCR and joined a small software company, Network Imaging in Herndon, VA. In his spare time Rich enjoyed bicycling, skiing, hiking, fishing and cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles. By far his favorite pastime was sailing. Rich loved serving as captain or co-captain while sailing in many areas all along the eastern seaboard, the Chesapeake Bay and many Caribbean Islands. Prior to his illness, Rich was an elder at Potomac Presbyterian Church where he also taught Sunday school and accompanied youth on mission trips. He was previously the Treasurer of BSA Troop 291. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m. at Potomac Presbyterian Church 10301 River Road Potomac MD 20854 followed by a reception. Arrangements by Pumphrey Funeral Home, Rockville. www.pumphreyfuneralhome. comwww.pumphreyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Pumphrey Funeral Home

300 W. Montgomery Ave.

Rockville , MD 20850-2805

(301) 762-3939 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close