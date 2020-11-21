Dr. RICHARD GARY MELTZER
Dr. Richard Gary Meltzer, of Potomac, MD, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and dentist, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 71. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to his wife Helene. Richard was the devoted father of Kimberly (Evan) Weisman of Bethesda and Jason (Fara) Meltzer of Potomac; cherished grandfather, "Gramps," of Natalie and Jocelyn Weisman, and Dylan, Ariana and Landon Meltzer; loving brother of Steve (Harriet) and the late David (Sherry). Richard, also known as "Dick," born on May 24, 1949, was the middle of three sons of Ruth and Seymour Meltzer. Richard lived in Rochester, New York until he was twelve years old and then moved with his family to the Washington, DC area. Richard graduated from the University of Maryland and Georgetown Dental School, with a residency at Providence Hospital. He ran his private dental practice in Aspen Hill for the past 40 years, providing care to thousands of patients and making their lives better. He was known as the "singing dentist," for his beautiful voice, and was also renowned for his caring manner and painless procedures. He was a pioneer in IV sedation in the dental office, served in professional associations such as Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity, the Maryland Board of Dental Examiners, as a Diplomate of The American College of Forensic Dentistry, and he was the volunteer Dental Director of the dental clinics at The Hebrew Home. He was awarded Fellowship in the American College of Dentists, a recognition bestowed on only 3% of dentists in the country. He was also a member of the Ethics Committee of Southern Maryland Dental Society and the Maryland State Dental Legislative Committee. He helped write the laws for sedation dentistry in Maryland and DC. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time at the beach and travel with his family. Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.