MEYER Richard Meyer "Dick" (Age 88) A resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, Richard died Tuesday, October 1, 2020 of a hemorrhagic stroke. He was born September 9, 1932, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was the oldest child and only son of Paul and Mildred Meyer. Richard spent his childhood years working on the family farm in Graham Township (Rice), Minnesota and graduated in 1950 from Foley High School. After high school he spent several years working for the New York Central Railroad in Michigan as a telegrapher and in ticket sales at multiple stations around the state. His love of trains was a lifelong interest. Richard served in the US Army from 1953-1954 in Korea as an instrument operator in a field artillery battalion. In 1955, he began studies at the University of Minnesota and returned to working for the New York Central Railroad during the summers. Active in the business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi, Richard graduated in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a minor in Geography. On June 17, 1957, he married Marilyn Reiten, his high school sweetheart. In 1959 Richard accepted a position with the USDA Agricultural Research Service and he and Marilyn moved to Maryland. In 1965, he transferred to the US Department of Defense Logistics Agency where he continued his career in procurement, contracts, and project management until his retirement in 1992. Richard began a post- retirement career as the Christ Congregational Church Property Administrator from 1992 to 2003. Richard and Marilyn raised three daughters - Kristen, Patricia, and Lauren. Richard was active in his community: serving on school PTA boards, as MCCPTA Membership Chair, Montgomery County Election judge, Montgomery Recycles volunteer, on the Springvale Terrace Board of Directors, as a Toastmaster member, as a active member of the local chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and on multiple boards and committees during his 59 years as a member of Christ Congregational Church, UCC. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities, working in his garden, traveling, and riding trains. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn (2011) and is survived by his three daughters Kristen (Jim) Brown of Rockville, MD, Patricia (Bruce) Esposito of Silver Spring, MD, and Lauren (Tim) Johnson of Crofton, MD, and by six grandchildren Christopher, Gregory, Michelle, Andrew, Andrea, and Elizabeth. An online memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. A link to the service will be available on the church website: (cccsilverspring.org
