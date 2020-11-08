1/
RICHARD "RICK" MICHAELS
Richard Earl Michaels  "Rick" (Age 73)  
Of Laflin, PA, passed away at his private residence on November 5, 2020. Born in June 1947, in Upper Darby, PA, Rick was the son of the late Earl F. and Jean Earll Michaels. Rick grew up in Broomall, PA and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1968. After an honorable discharge, Rick pursued his degree at West Chester State College. Rick retired from a successful career at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2002 for which he received the Albert Gallatin Award. Rick was passionate about golfing, skiing, traveling, and cuisine. His trips to Kitzbï¿½ï¿½hel, Austria, watching Casablanca and cooking delicious meals were hallmarks of his life. Rick is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Candace "Candy" Cirino. Surviving are his sons, Thomas and Robert, grandson, Connor; and his special friend, Marion. Rick's Memorial Service was held on November 8, in Plains, PA with military honors. https://yanaitisfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/998/Richard-Michaels/obituary.html

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
