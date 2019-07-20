The Washington Post

RICHARD MOLLISON (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax
10565 MAIN ST
Fairfax, VA
22030
(703)-385-1110
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Providence Presbyterian Church
Fairfax, VA
Notice
Richard M. Mollison  
Captain, JAGC, U.S. Navy (Ret.)  

Passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Falls Church, VA, Richard was just shy of his 75th birthday on July 4,.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Mollison; son, Andrew Mollison; mother, Barbara Mollison; sister, Mary Mollison; brothers-in-law, Fred Wade and Gianni Polidoro, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Van Scot Mollison and sister, Gail Mollison Wade.
Memorial Services will be held July 27, 10:30 a.m. at Providence Presbyterian Church in Fairfax, VA. Captain Mollison will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery later this year. Memorial contributions may be made to the Liver Transplant Center at MedStar Georgetown Hospital, or to the .
Published in The Washington Post on July 20, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
