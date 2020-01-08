

Richard McKay Nelms (Age 82)



Of Richmond, Virginia passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, McKay and Josephine Nelms; and his sister, Betty Ann Knight.

Known by most as Dick, he grew up in Norfolk, Virginia where he graduated from Maury High School in 1955. A long-term paper route and a Dupont Scholarship enabled him to attend the University of Virginia. There he served as president of both the German and Skull & Keys societies as well as Zeta Psi Fraternity. He graduated from UVA as a Dean's List student in 1959, and worked briefly at C&P Telephone before being drafted into the United States Air Force in 1961.

Dick entered the real estate business as a sales associate with Harrison and Bates in 1965. Two years later in 1967, he and close friends John Ross Bowers and Pace Fonville launched Bowers Nelms and Fonville which grew to be Richmond's largest real estate firm. After selling to Long and Foster in 1998, Dick assumed leadership of the southern Virginia territory until he retired at the end of 2010 at age 73.

Dick formerly served as president of the Richmond Association of Realtors as well as president of the Virginia Association of Realtors. He was Richmond's Realtor of the Year in 1979, and elected to the Virginia Real Estate Hall of Fame in 2008.

Dick served as chairman of the , Richmond, and was a board member of the . He also served on the Board of Trustees of Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

Dick is survived by his wife, Dianne; son, Mike; daughter, Holly Fulton (Todd); stepson, Brent; stepdaughter, Lissa; and grandchildren, Mason, Lexi, and McKay. He also leaves behind nieces, Linda, Lori, Cathy, Debbie; nephew Lee; and numerous cousins. He loved his family, the outdoors, and the Wahoos...when they won!

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m., at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A memorial ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at River Road Presbyterian Church, 8690 River Road.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the and the .