RICHARD NICHOLSON
Richard Treakle Nicholson  
Del-Ray Local Boy for life born May 2, 1930, after a brief illness passed away at home August 1, 2020. Raised w/ sisters Ann and Pat in Del-Ray Alex. Graduated GW High School in 1948. Nicknamed "Buddy" by his grandmother when he was three. Mr. Nicholson served his country proudly in Korea 1951-53. He was a draftsman by trade designing HVAC systems. A true Renaissance man, Buddy was a carpenter, artist, fix-it man and gardener. He loved baseball, Christmas, the "old" Redskins and nature. He also made the best soup. Preceded in death by wife Mary, son, Robert, beloved cat, Tuco. Survived by adoring daughter, Laura, niece and nephew, Amanda and Carl Ohlke and their families, son's partner, Kathleen Ellis and many friends old and new.  Buddy knew the true meaning of loyalty and friendship and the words to every song ever written. Forever loved and deeply missed. Services at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2020.
