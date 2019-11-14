The Washington Post

RICHARD NOBLE

Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Richard Alvin Noble  

Of Fort Belvoir, Virginia passed on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean Marie Mann Noble. He is the loving father of Kathleen Noble Van Os (Dennis), and Daniel Allan Noble (Kim); grandfather of Richard (Ayesha), Thomas, and Kathryn. Relatives and friends may call at the Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA, on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please view and sign the family guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2019
