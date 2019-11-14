Richard Alvin Noble
Of Fort Belvoir, Virginia passed on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean Marie Mann Noble. He is the loving father of Kathleen Noble Van Os (Dennis), and Daniel Allan Noble (Kim); grandfather of Richard (Ayesha), Thomas, and Kathryn. Relatives and friends may call at the Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA, on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please view and sign the family guest book at