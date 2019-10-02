

RICHARD MICHAEL O'DEA (Age 80) "Mike"



Of Arlington, VA peacefully passed away at home on September 26, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Washington, DC and raised in Berwyn Heights, MD. After his Army military service, Mike began his career with the elevator industry. He served as vice president with IUEC Local #10, was active for 30 years in the Knights of Columbus, was president of Yorktown High School Boosters Club, member of the VFW and American Legion. He actively supported his community as a volunteer and coached Arlington youth teams in football and baseball. Mike loved golf and played courses across America, Canada and Europe, most notably St. Andrews, Scotland and Pebble Beach, CA.

Mike is survived by his wife Nancy; his children, Lori, Juli, Michael and Bo; his grandchildren, Sean, Megan, Laura, Seth, Colin, Ryan, Sabrina, Joey, Caitlyn and Cassie; great-grandchildren, Brenden, Gavin, Dylan and Troy.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Arlington, VA on October 19, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Road, Arlington, VA 22207, Phone, 703-536-9656. The family requests any donations be made in Mike's name to the .