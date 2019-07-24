Dr. RICHARD WILLIAM O'DONNELL "Rip"
Passed peacefully at home on July 19, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on June 17, 1930 in Juniata, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Francis William and Rosella Jane (Killinger) O'Donnell. He was preceded in death by son Matthew J. O'Donnell, sisters Jane E. Johnson (Benny), Marjorie F. "Margie" Yingling (Dee), brothers, James O'Donnell, Dr. John R. O'Donnell, and nephews Dr. Patrick G. O'Donnell and James D. Yingling. He is survived by loving wife of 67 years, Doris J. O'Donnell; son Michael O'Donnell (Rozell); daughters Theresa O'Donnell and Colleen O'Donnell; grandchildren Beverly Nix, Kelly Le (Jack), Shawna Comfort (Lucas), Victor Francis, Katherine Mercogliano; great-grandchildren Colton and Landon Le; sister-in-law Malissa Ann O'Donnell (John); and treasured nieces and nephews. Rip O'Donnell graduated from Altoona High School in 1948, served as a Paratrooper in the Army during the Korean War
. He graduated from the University of Maryland where he played on the 1953 National Championship team and was later appointed there as a Full Professor in the Department of Education. His dedication as an educator as a hearing officer, supervisor, and principal in both public and private sectors. Rip is known for his pure, unwavering commitment to family, love of dancing with his wife, reading, classic movies, comedians and as a loyal "Skins fan. A Catholic Mass in celebration of his life will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15661 Norbeck Boulevard (Leisure World) Silver Spring, MD 20906 on July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. for close family and friends, followed by a brief reception. Offerings may be made in his honor to the .