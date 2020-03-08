

RICHARD ORRISON



Of Arlington, VA passed away suddenly due to a Cardiac Event at his home late January 20, 2020, at age 68.

Beloved Partner for 42 years of John Peyton Wise; Son of the Joseph Burns Orrison and Betty Bouis Orrison; Loving Brother of Sandra Orrison Lake (Philip Lake), Teresa Orrison Beal, (Challen Riggs) and Step Mother Catherine Orrison; wife of his Dad Joseph Burns Orrison.

Career employee of the U. S. Energy Research and Development Administration, U.S. Department of Energy, from 1976 until his retiring in 2011. Graduated with a degree in Art History from the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM.

Richard "Rick" was involved in organizations interested in furthering recovery from addiction, fostering development and long-term healthy lives. He was also an avid nature enthusiast and talented interior designer.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, Georgetown Parish, 3240 "O" Street NW Washington, DC 20007 on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 11 a.m. A reception will be held in Blake Hall, at the Church following the service. All are welcome to attend. Private Interment at a later date. (Limited parking is available at the Hyde School, across from St. Johns but accessible from the "P" Street parking lot entrance.)

Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the .

"What an awesome thing it is...to fall into the hands of the Living God!"