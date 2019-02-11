

Richard P. Youniss



Dick was born to Jean and Thomas Youniss on January 15, 1929 in WI. His family moved to Green Bay joining the Lebanese community. He moved to Washington, DC to complete his BA and PhD degrees at the Catholic University of America. After a brief stint in the Navy, he joined the Clinical Psychology faculty at CUA. He trained several clinicians who practiced in the DC area, encouraging them to blend science with an appreciation of literature and the fine arts. After serving as Chair of the Department of Psychology, he started a new career as an artist in the early 1990's. His work now graces the homes and lives of many people who share his sense of beauty. He equally enjoyed making lasting friendships in DC, Middlesex Beach, DE, and Miami, FL. Dick died February 7, 2019, in peace at his home in Hyattsville, MD. He is survived by his sisters, Mary and Helen, and his brothers Don and Jim. He was the proud uncle of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews who continue to write the wondrous American immigrant story. A memorial will occur in Spring.