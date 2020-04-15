Richard A. Passman "Dick" (Age 94)
Passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. Born in Cedarhust, NY, son of Matthew and Ethel Passman. He was predeceased by sister, Lenore Davis in 2012. He leaves his wife of 70 years, Minna (Hocky) Passman, of Silver Spring, MD; three sons and their spouses, Henry Passman (Nancy), Don Passman (Bonnie Pauska) and Bill Passman (Emily); grandchildren, Leo, Rachel, Leah and Mark, Natalie and Danny, Zack and Karina, Adam, Jeffrey and Natalie, and Danielle and Brandon, and great-grandchildren, Teddy, Oscar, Merrick, Bennett, Guillermo, Hilda, Annabelle and Bradley. Mr. Passman was a pioneering aerospace engineer and manager and enjoyed family, friends, playing piano, baking bread, attending concerts, travel, and golf. He would light up a room wherever he went.
Dick earned a B.S. and M.S. in Aero Engineering and B.S. in Math from University of Michigan
,1947. After service in Navy Pilot Training, WWII, and work at Grumman, he was chief aerodynamicist at Bell Aircraft Corporation through 1956, working on rocket aircraft X-l (breaking the Sound Barrier), X-2 (mach 3), and X-16. Next at Genera Electric, in PA, 1957 was Manager of Advanced Systems, and developed re-entry vehicles for CORONA, the first spy satellite, MOL, LANDSAT, plus systems for Apollo. Moving to Washington, DC in1974, he joined the Department of Energy to be Deputy Director of the LMFBR, reactor program. He ended his career at Grumman, helping to re-design the ISS, Space Station. In retirement he volunteered for many years at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, where he co-wrote "X15: The World's Fastest Rocket Plane and the Pilots Who Ushered In The SpaceAge".