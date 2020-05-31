

RICHARD E. PEARSON

Of Washington, DC, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 92. He is survived by his nieces and nephews in this country and in Australia and many godsons and goddaughters. Dick was the long-time head of diplomatic and civic affairs at the National Geographic Society and had been a Washington resident since 1957. He was widely known for his 60-year association with The Alfalfa Club and its annual dinner. Dick was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and graduated from the Haverford School, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. He served in the psychological warfare branch of the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952, joined National Geographic in 1957, and retired in 1994 as the Society's de facto chief of protocol. From 1958 to 2018, Dick served the Alfalfa Club variously as a board member, corporate secretary, chairman of the dinner committee, and chief operating officer. He also served on the boards of Columbia Hospital and Goodwill Industries in the District of Columbia, and was widely known in Washington social and diplomaticcircles. He was a stalwart supporter of local institutions such as Tudor Place and Hillwood and was a 60-year member of thePhiladelphia Assembly at the time of his death. A memorial service celebrating Dick's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in his name may be made to The Fletcher School, Tufts University, or a charitable organization of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store