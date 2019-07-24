The Washington Post

Richard Pierce

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt Olive Baptist Church
Arlington, VA
Richard Carter Pierce, Jr.  

On July 11, 2019 at age 60. Of Arlington, VA from Boston, MA. Son of the late Richard C Pierce, Sr. and the late Savannah L Pierce. Beloved brother of Wanda Pierce of Arlington, VA and Gail McAden of Boston, MA. Beloved uncle of Savannah of Arlington, VA. Cherished by a host of relatives and friends. Celebration of Life service on Friday, July 26, 11 a.m. at Mt Olive Baptist Church, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Clarendon House, 2120 Washington Blvd, Arlington VA 22204 or to .
Published in The Washington Post on July 24, 2019
