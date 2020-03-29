

RICHARD JOSEPH POLHEMUS (Age 77)

COLONEL USMCR (Ret.)



Passed on March 18, 2020 at his home with his wife of over 50 years and his daughter by his side.

Richard was born in Buffalo, NY to Mabelle Faux Polhemus and Edwin F. Polhemus. He entered the US Marine Corps in 1962 eventually earning his Naval Aviation Wings in 1966 via the Marcad program.

He served as a Medevac Helicopter pilot in Vietnam and instructed at NAS Pensacola. Richard flew every type of aircraft from props to helicopters to A-4 jets.

In 1967 he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. He also served as an Intelligence officer during Desert Storm and after serving his Country for 32 years retired in 1994.

In addition to the Marines, Richard was a Special Agent for the US Government.

He married Barbara Metzger in Okinawa on March 2, 1967. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his daughter, Kirstin (Guy) Travers; Granddaughters: Paige, Rachel, and Abigail Travers. His sister, Mary O'Dwyer, brothers, James Polhemus, Thomas (Ann) Polhemus also survive him; in addition to several nieces and a nephew.

A private Catholic mass was offered on Friday, March 27, 2020 at St. Mary of Sorrows historic church where burial also took place.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to the Sisters who educated him: Sisters of St. Mary of Namur, 245 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14213 Attention: Sister M Judith Heavey.