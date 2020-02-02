

RICHARD LEWIS POLLACK



Richard Lewis Pollack, 75, recently of Ellicott City, Maryland passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was a longtime former resident of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Mr. Pollack was a retired piano teacher and owned his own piano school, Hilltop Piano Studio, for over 40 years in Silver Spring, Maryland. He began playing the piano at age 4 and was performing in concert halls before the age of 10.

Born in New York City on November 11, 1944, the eldest child of the late Samuel Pollack Esq. and Florence Esther Pollack neé Rappaport, Richard was raised in Heidelberg, Germany along with his siblings that survive him, brother Julian L. Pollack (Regina) of California and sister, Mrs. Vivian Zaiger (Robert) of New York City. Surviving in addition to his siblings are his three children and seven grandchildren; two sons, Arthur (Candace) with grandsons, Cooper, Henry, Gabriel, and granddaughter, Wren Margaret; Nathan (Janine) with grandsons, Ethan, Joel, and Leo, both of Columbia, MD; daughter, Dr. Rachel Pollack of Silver Spring, MD. In addition to his immediate family, Richard is also survived by his extended family, including his former wife of over 45 years, Dr. Beatrix Marguerre of Silver Spring, MD.

The greatest joy of Richard's retired years were spent with his children and grandchildren. He attended as many sports games, music concerts and art shows as he could. Richard also enjoyed traveling to Europe for family celebrations, especially to visit his dear friend of over 60 years and brother-in-law, Wolfgang Marguerre. His laughter, unique sense of humor, and optimism will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Family will receive friends at Witzke Funeral Homes, Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Rd., Columbia, MD 21045 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, where funeral services will begin at 12 noon.