

Richard L. Pollack

1944- 2020



My father died on January 26, 2020, after a long illness. I was blessed to be his daughter. He was a gifted Pianist; at a young age he mastered the piano and won second prize in the German Steinway Competition. He gave concerts for the USO, studied in Paris at the École Normale Supérior with a teacher whose teacher studied under Liszt, continued his studies at the Mannheim Musik Hochschule and then graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Music. In 1966, he settled in Silver Spring and soon after started The Hilltop Piano Studio with my mother's assistance.

For over 40 years he taught children and adults to play the piano and inspired in them a lifelong passion for music. For decades, his annual New Year's Day Concerts were a beloved, unwavering tradition.

To me, he was just my Dad. With great love, joy and patience, he taught me music from when I was 5 into my late twenties. He had an infectious laugh and enjoyed driving (crossing the US 3 times), good food and ice cream. He will always be in my heart and whenever I hear one of his true favorites by Liszt, Chopin, Rachmaninov or Debussy, he will be with me.

With Love from his grateful daughter, Rachel