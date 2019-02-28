

RICHARD POWELL, SR.



Richard Powell Sr., affectionately known as, "Daddy", "Dad", or "Pops", was born in Washington, D.C. on March 28, 1947 to the late Oscar Willis Powell Sr. and the late Mary Edith Powell. He departed this life on February 14, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee, Florida. He worked for many different companies throughout his lifetime. His most memorable job was as an oil delivery man which took him all over the DC suburbs and metropolitan area. Other companies he worked for included, United States Postal Services, United Parcel Services (UPS), Good Humor and Publix. Richard was a proud member of the Florida State University (FSU) family where he retired. His memories will be shared by a host of family relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 10 a.m., until funeral service at 11 a.m. at Peoples Community Baptist Church, 31 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD. Service by RN Horton Co. Morticians, Inc.