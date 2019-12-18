The Washington Post

RICHARD QUIGG Jr.

  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Gary & Cindy Carpenter
Richard S. Quigg, Jr.  

Passed away December 15, 2019 at age 53. Survived by parents, Vivian and Rudolph C. Worch, Children, Lauren Oliver (Nick), Brady Quigg and Colin Quigg; grandchild, Camden Oliver; brother, Jay Worch (Jayne); and beloved fiancé', Renee Reining. Predeceased by father, Richard S. Quigg, Sr. Family will receive friends at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A., 41590 Fenwick St., Leonardtown, MD on December 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. Prayers at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on December 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 22800 Washington St., Leonardtown, MD. Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary's, P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650 or the National Brain Tumor Society, at www.braintumor.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 18, 2019
