

Richard Allen Ransom

(age 90)



Of Kensington, MD passed away at home November 26, 2019. Richard was born in Creston, Iowa on January 19, 1929 and by many accounts was thrust early-on into a life of self-reliance, an inherent trait to his last day. Joining the Army at 17 he was sent to post war Okinawa and subsequently through the GI Bill defied the odds by graduating from Drake University. He then embarked on a government career starting in the GAO, moving on through the hallowed halls of congress, serving in several congressional staff positions before honorably discharged by the Dept. of Energy. Known as Dick to his friends, there were few things he thought he couldn't fix and often dove all-in to projects - a 2nd house in West Virginia being a crowning achievement. He thoroughly enjoyed golf and played into his late seventies. Card games were also a favorite pastime, especially if he was winning. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Alice; sons, Rex and Brian as well as his brother, Jerome and his wife, Phyllis, of Newton, IA. Loved by his two daughters-in-law, Stephanie and Debra, revered by all five grandsons, a granddaughter-in-law and four great-grandchildren. He is now reunited with his parents, Charles and Belma and his daughter, Jerri - may they all rest in peace. The family will hold a private ceremony with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.