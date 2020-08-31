RICHARD RAU

RAU Dr. Richard Maurice Rau In Loving Memory of Dr. Richard Maurice Rau, 50-year resident of Arlington, Virginia, who passed away at home on July 11, 2020 at age 89 from complications with years of Alzheimer's. Richard was a caring and loving person whom I love and miss dearly. Richard is survived by his husband, William House, his brother Lawrence F. Rau, as well as many cousins, friends and coworkers who cherish the times he shared with them. Dr. Richard Maurice Rau, A good name. Richard was a kind, loving, honest, generous, and loyal person. Richard's love was the kind of love no one is worthy of, but everyone is in need of. A debt that can only begin to be repaid by aspiring to follow his example. Richard tuned in attentively to Franklin Delano Roosevelt's fireside chats as a teenager, worked on the Equal Opportunity Commission in the 1960's. With the aid of the GI Bill, Richard graduated his education with a PHD in Mathematics. During the summer of love in 1969, he spent nine months in India helping modernize their higher education system. Richard then proceeded with a career at the Justice Department where he helped develop standards and integrity, cited in many Justice Department publications for his assistance and expertise. Richard loved people. His fondness of Christmas was an extension of his generosity and love for people. Richard loved ice cream, but even more loved to buy ice cream for a group of visiting close friends and their children. Richard enjoyed making a guests' experience the best. Richard loved to make apple pies for which he won prizes at many county fairs, and even more loved to bake a pie to give to a person he cared about. Richard's love for cooking was also an extension of his love to bring a smile on the face of others as he enjoys their company. Richard's life was a blessing to us all, through his personal generosity and his career at the Justice Department in pursuit of Truth and Righteousness. Richard's life is an example of how life could be if we all loved and cared deeply about each other. Proverbs 22:1 - "A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, loving favor rather than silver and gold." Love is what is valuable in this life, love is prosperity. Richard's good name is an inspiration to us all to pursue Faith. Faith is the combination of belief in truth and doing what's right. That kind of faith creates the miracles of technology, policy, and charity we need to enhance the lives of everyone, and in doing so enrich our own lives. The kind of Faith that can conquer death it's self as we preserver to discover and apply scientific truth. The kind of Faith that believes Love is God, that Love is the Answer, that Loving each other is facilitating the healing presence of God. That Love is a miracle. Let's all aspire to enrich the lives of every person with that kind of Faith in Love, that we all have a good name, to Live Long and Prosper. Goodbye for now my dear friend. I hope to see you again in another reality where Love is the most prized possession as it has been for you in this reality. I hope that you will be pleased with how I continue in our path in aspiring to manifest that Love in this reality. Services Private. Your memory I cherish as what life was meant to be.Your memory I cherish as what life was meant to be.



