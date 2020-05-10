

Richard Hamilton Rea



Of Media, PA died on May 3, 2020 at Riddle Village in Media, PA. He lived for 88 years.

Born in Mount Lebanon, PA he was the son of the late Henry E. Rea, Sr. and Dorothy G. Rea.

After graduating from Mount Lebanon High School, Richard attended Princeton University where he majored in History. He was a graduate of the Class of 1953 with honors and a member of the Quadrangle Club, the 1746 Society and The Alumni Association of Princeton University. Richard then served in the U.S. Navy , achieving the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade, stationed primarily on aircraft carriers and destroyers in the Mediterranean Sea.

After proudly serving his country, Richard graduated from Harvard Law School with honors. He enjoyed a long and distinguished legal career with the E. I. du Pont de Nemours company in Wilmington, DE. His accomplishments included being the General Counsel of its Remington Arms division and leading DuPont's Europe and Africa Legal Operations while living in Geneva, Switzerland. Richard was recognized as an expert in antitrust and mergers and acquisitions. He retired a respected leader in DuPont's Legal department.

Richard was a longtime resident of West Chester, PA, Vero Beach, FL and Stevensville, MD. He loved gardening and cooking gourmet meals with family. Traveling the world, he immersed himself in culture, cuisine, art and history. His intellect and keen sense of humor brought great joy to those who knew him.

Richard is survived by his former wife, Dorothy Rea of Kennett Square, PA; his children, David Rea (Andrea) of Media, PA and Katherine Galm (Christopher) of Burke, VA; and four grandchildren, Andrew Rea, Lucie Rea, Spencer Galm, and Charlotte Galm. Richard was also married to the late Leslie Manning Rea, Barbara Luton Rea, and Mary Phillips Rea.

No services scheduled. Contributions can be made in his name to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Online condolences at