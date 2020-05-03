

Deacon Richard Thomas Reavis, Jr.

(Age 66)



Departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Doctors Hospital, located in Lanham MD. Richard is survived by his lovely wife of 35 years, Jacqueline Reavis; two brothers, Virgil Reavis of Lanham, MD, and James Reavis Sr. of Hyattsville, MD; one sister, Sharon Wheeler-Broadnax of Washington, DC and a host of family and friends.

A private funeral service will be held on Monday May 4, 2020 at Washington National Cemetery. A memorial service for family and friends will be at a later date.