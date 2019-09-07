Richard E. Redmond, Jr.
Life long resident of Washington, DC. After a long illness, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, quietly in his home in Mitchellville, MD. Survived by his wife, Carolyn; son, Brian (La'Shore); daughter, Shannon and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Woodstream Church, 9800 Lottsford, Rd., Bowie, MD. Interment Harmony Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B Jenkins Funeral Home.