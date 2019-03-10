Captain Richard Harry Rener
(Age 80) USN (Ret.)
Died unexpectedly in Ft. Myers, Florida on January 11, 2019. A longtime resident of the Washington, DC area and Sanibel Island, Florida, he will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery in honor of his 26 years of active duty. He is survived by his wife, Joan Frediani Rener, and his children, Clay Rener, Robin Rener Saunders, and Douglas Rener (Beverly); and four grandchildren, Brittany Saunders, Tara Valladares (Dagoberto), Carolyn Saunders, and Joseph Saunders. He is also survived by his brother, John Rener (Sheila) of Eatontown, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kyle Rener.