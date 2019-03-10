Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD RIS.



On February 28, 2019, Richard Bernard Ris passed away in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Dick was born in Dallas, Texas on October 30, 1928, but spent most of his youth in Garden City, Long Island. A 1950 Yale graduate in Mechanical Engineering, he then served in the Navy for four years. While stationed in Jacksonville, Dick met his wife of 66 years, Deborah Stoutamire Ris. They relocated to Rockville, Maryland where they raised their four children, Charlotte (Tillmon), David (Nancy), Paul and Peter (Jackie). His family would grow to include four grandchildren (Caitlyn, Lana, Kenneth, and Daylan) and two great-grandchildren (Landon and Blake). He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Bobbie Ris, sister, Nancy Millere, and his aunt, Rosalie Ris.

Dick worked for Johnson Controls for 41 years, rising to the role of Branch Manager of Johnson Control's DC office. He was recognized as a leader in the Washington, DC metro area construction industry. This includes serving as President of the Washington Building Congress, and was also active in Mechanical Contractors DC Association, the DC Metropolitan Subcontractors Association and was the recipient of the Stubby Award in 1990.

Dick had a great love for many sports; he was an avid golfer, and a charter member of Lakewood Country Club. He held Washington Redskins seasons tickets for over 30 years.

He and Debbie retired to Sun City Center, Florida in 1991. Dick served enthusiastically for 22 years on Sun City Center's volunteer Emergency Squad as a first responder and ambulance driver and also on the community's Security Squad. He was an active member and President of Sun City Center's Audubon Society. A remembrance celebration is being planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to The or The Audubon Society.