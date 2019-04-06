RICHARD W. ROBINS
On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Richard William Robins of Chevy Chase, Maryland. Beloved husband of Eve Silverman Robins; devoted father of Lena Robins-Faden (Ryan), Amanda Alter (Michael) and Rachel Robins; loving brother of Barry Robins and Joan Robins; cherished grandfather of Naomi, Abigail, Adam, Emily, Anna and Isabelle. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 8, 10 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation: 3935 Macomb Street NW, Washington, DC 20016. Interment immediately following at Washington Hebrew Cemetery, 1380 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20032. Memorial contributions may be made to or to the Parkinson's Foundation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.