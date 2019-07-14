The Washington Post

RICHARD ROGERS (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD ROGERS.
Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
5121 Woodland Way
Annandale, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Richard Rogers  
(Age 72)  

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Regina, and their two adult sons, Rich and Terry.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way, Annandale, VA 22003. Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Virginia Law School, the Diabetes Research Foundation, or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.