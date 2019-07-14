

Richard Rogers

(Age 72)



Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Regina, and their two adult sons, Rich and Terry.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way, Annandale, VA 22003. Inurnment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Virginia Law School, the Diabetes Research Foundation, or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.