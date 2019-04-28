The Washington Post

RICHARD RYSCAVAGE

Service Information
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Dahlgren Chapel of the Sacred Heart at Georgetown University
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Dahlgren Chapel of the Sacred Heart at Georgetown University
Interment
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Jesuit Cemetery
Wernersville, PA
Notice
Rev. RICHARD J. RYSCAVAGE  

On April 26, 2019 of Washington, DC. A Jesuit priest for 41 years. He is survived by his brothers, Edward, Jr. and Thomas. Uncle of Edward III, Lisa, Patrick, Andrew and Mark Edwards; great uncle of Nora, Owen, Luke, Cian and Emmeline. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Dahlgren Chapel of the Sacred Heart at Georgetown University from 8:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at the Jesuit Cemetery, Wernersville, PA on Wednesday, May 1 at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 28, 2019
