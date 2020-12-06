1/
RICHARD SARGENT
Richard E. Sargent (Age 94)Cmdr. USN (Ret.)  
Of Madison, Wis., formerly of Springfield, VA., passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Tom) Sundal and Walter Sargent; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Friends and family who wish to view services Via LIVE STREAM may visit Richard's obituary at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 2 p.m. CST on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakwood Foundation https://www.oakwoodfoundationinc.org or Fairfax County Park Foundation https://fairfaxparkfoundation.org/. Online condolences may be made at: www.gundersonfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
