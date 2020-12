Richard E. Sargent (Age 94)Of Madison, Wis., formerly of Springfield, VA., passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Tom) Sundal and Walter Sargent; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Friends and family who wish to view services Via LIVE STREAM may visit Richard's obituary at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 2 p.m. CST on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakwood Foundation https:// www.oakwoodfoundationinc.org or Fairfax County Park Foundation https://fairfaxparkfoundation.org/ . Online condolences may be made at: