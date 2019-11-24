Richard H. Schaefer
November 12, 1935 -November 18, 2019
Dick died peacefully at Casey House, Montgomery Hospice, of complications of Parkinson's disease. He is survived by a loving family, wife, Ann, daughter, Katharine Babashan, sister, Marie Wilderotter, stepson, Alan Terbush, and grandchildren, Richard William Schaefer, Carolyn Baitsholts, Kelly Babashan and Mitchell W. Babashan, II, as well as two great-grandsons, and nine nieces and nephews. His dear son, Richard K. Schaefer, predeceased him. Memorial Service will be held December 9, at 2 p.m. at National Presbyterian Church, 4101 Nebraska Ave. NW, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nanticoke Watershed Alliance https://nanticokeriver.org/donate_protect-the-river/