

Richard J. Schena

"Rick"



Rick Schena passed away at Inova Alexandria Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Rick was a very patriotic veteran. He so loved his family and his country. He proudly served his country for 22 years. He began his military career at age 17 serving in the Navy during WWII . He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1945 and then enlisted in the Air Force in 1947 and served during the Korean War . He retired from the Air Force in 1966 as a Master Sergeant. His final assignment was in the 89th Airlift Wing at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. After his military career, he became a home remodeling and home building contractor.

Rick was born in Revere, Massachusetts on December 17, 1926. He was the youngest son of 12 children born to Michael and Marie Antoinette Schena. Rick married Ruth Evans in December 1953.

Surviving family members include his wife of 66 years, two sons and daughter-in-laws, Richard J. (Donna) and Paul D. (Maryanne) and granddaughter, Alix.

A Celebration of Life Service is planned for later in the year .

Rick will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rick's memory to the Georgetown University Medical Center, Fund A Fellow Endowment Program or Capital Caring Hospice.