RICHARD LEO SCHMIDT "Dick"
Passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Kensington-Falls Church Assisted Living Community. Son of LuVerne and Minnie Schmidt, Dick was born in Holstein, Iowa on August 19, 1939. He graduated from Holstein High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. Following his graduation, he entered the U.S. Army
and was deployed to Thailand, Bangkok for two years, with short term assignments to Saigon. Following his military service, Dick returned to Sioux City, Iowa where he was an insurance underwriter for one year before joining the Central Intelligence Agency. In 1970 he married Kathleen Marie Flynn; they were blessed with 49 wonderful years together. Dick is survived by his two daughters, Karen Meade of Vienna, Virginia and Melissa (Guillermo) Estevez of Reston, Virginia; and three grandchildren, Madeline, Elsa and Marco. He is also survived by his twin brothers, Dan (Karen) and David. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Jim Schmidt. Dick will be remembered for his love of family, home, European travel and sports, especially football, soccer, golf and bowling. He was a devoted husband and father and will be sorely missed.
The family will receive friends at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on May 2, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Road, Reston, VA 20191 on May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment follows at Fairfax Memorial Park. Online condolences and fond memories of Dick may be expressed to the family at: