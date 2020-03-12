Richard P. Stephenson
"Steve" (Age 85)
Of Arlington County, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary; his children, Richard (Amy) Stephenson, Mary Jo (Kevin) Lugo, and Eileen (Robert) Topp; seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home Arlington on Friday, March 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, March 14 at 12 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Anna's Place, 226 Norris St., Chester, PA 19013 or to the St. Ann Samaritan Fund, 5312 10th Street, Arlington, VA 22205.