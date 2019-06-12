

Richard Copeland Stone, Sr.



Passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Washington, DC on May 1, 1925, Mr. Stone served in the Passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Washington, DC on May 1, 1925, Mr. Stone served in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946, then enjoyed a lifelong career in real estate in the Washington, DC region.

He is survived by his children, Diane and Gregory Dyer, Sandy and Ralph Blasey, Richard and Patricia Stone, and John Stone; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Egermeier; and a brother, William Stone. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Jo-Anne Richards Stone.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Avenue, Kensington, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.