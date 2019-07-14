RICHARD CAMPBELL STRATTON
Richard Stratton died on July 3, 2019 at his home in Tucson, Arizona. Married to Susan Krauss Stratton for 48 years, she was always by his side. Dick built a career in TV that spanned two coasts-holding executive positions in Washington, DC at WMAL-TV (now WJLA), and in Los Angeles at KTTV-TV, Metromedia. He was born in DC on October 11, 1930 to Elizabeth Campbell and Lynn Stratton; attended B-CC high school where he earned All-Montgomery County Tackle honors in football; and graduated from University of Maryland as a Delta Tau Delta. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. The loves of Dick's life were his wife Susan; spending time with family; going to Laker games; telling stories; walking his dogs; playing golf; and watching a well-done broadcast. Services private. Donations in his name may be made to hopeanimalshelter.net
.