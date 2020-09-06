STROMBOTNE Richard L. Strombotne "Dick" Born in Watertown, SD, on May 6, 1933 to Cecil Lamar Strombotne and Dorothy Mae Richards, Dick died after a long illness on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Rockville, MD. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic his family was not able to be by his side, and his family is grateful to the doctors, nurses, staff and chaplain at Shady Grove Hospital who gave him loving and compassionate care at the end of his days. Much gratitude and thanks to his pulmonologist, Dr. Joseph Ball, and his oncologist, Dr. Paul Thambi for their expert medical guidance and exceptional bedside manner. Dick lived a prosperous and fulfilling life, made significant contributions to the greater good of American society as a Federal Government employee at NIST and DOT, was an active and vital member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), as well as Maryland NARFE where he served as President and Treasurer. Dick leaves his wife of 68 years, Martha E. Strombotne, Montgomery Village, MD, and their children, Mark A. Strombotne, Melbourne, FL., Thomas R. Strombotne, his wife Amy Beggs Strombotne, Longmont, CO, Brian P. Strombotne, Raleigh, NC, Laura J. Strombotne, Gaithersburg, MD; and three grandchildren, Alexis N. Strombotne, and her spouse, Jennifer Fernandes, Raleigh, NC, Lee G. White, Rockville, MD, Keith R. Strombotne, Raleigh, NC; along with great grandchildren, Brenden, Jamison and Ellis, of Raleigh. NC; and his brothers, David M. Strombotne, Mission Viejo, CA, and James S. Strombotne, Laguna, CA. Dick graduated from Pomona College (B.A. 1955), Claremont, CA, and earned his doctorate in Physics at the University of California Berkeley (M.A. 1957, Ph.D 1962) in radio frequency spectroscopy. He joined the staff of the Radio Standards Laboratory, (U.S. National Bureau of Standards, now NIST) in Boulder, CO, in 1961 to conduct research in microwave spectroscopy of ionized helium. In the field of nuclear magnetic resonance he published "Longitudinal Nuclear Spin-Spin Relaxation" with his research advisor Irwin Hahn in the March 1964 Physical Review Journal of the American Physical Society. In this work a new resonance phenomena was reported, later cited as Strombotne-Hahn oscillations. In 1968, Dick transferred to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Washington, DC, where he served in the Office of the Secretary, and in 1977 transferred to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration where he was responsible for fuel economy standards, motor vehicle safety regulation and R&D until his retirement in 1996. After his retirement, Dick saw the need to bring together senior physicists, who like himself wanted to continue staying professionally active and enjoy the company of their colleagues; in 1997 he helped create the APS Mid-Atlantic Senior Physicist Group which he proudly lead until 2019 when health issues prevented him from keeping up with the duties of the presidency. As a member of the Senior Executives Association, a group who advocates the interests of career federal executives, Dick introduced legislation to allow a spouse of a deceased federal employee to retain a portion of their pension through the Thrift Savings Plan; the legislation was passed by Congress and enacted in June 2009. While living in Boulder, CO, from 1962 to 1968, Dick and Martha were active participants as Scout Leaders with their children in the Longs Peak Council of the Boy Scouts of America. In 1978, after living in Bethesda, MD, for 10 years and raising four children, they moved to Clarksburg, MD, renovated a 100 year farm house, cultivated and grew Zinnias on 10 acres that were delivered in the family station wagon to commercial DC Florists and supplied to the White House for special events. In 2001, Dick and Martha moved to Gaithersburg, MD, where they continued to travel extensively throughout the world, enjoyed many great adventures and remained actively involved in local and state politics and organizations. Dick was a long standing member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society, the American Physical Society, the Society of Automotive Engineers, the American Association for Advancement of Science and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. In lieu of donations, contributions and flowers, Dick and his family urge everyone to exercise their right to vote in this year's election. https://elections.maryland.gov/index.html
Dick will be greatly missed by his family, friends and his many colleagues. No services will be held.