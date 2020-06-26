RICHARD SULLIVAN

RICHARD JOHN SULLIVAN
Departed peacefully from this life on June 20, 2020. A postman for 37 years until his retirement in 2019, Rick took much pride in providing his customers in Potomac with friendly, caring service. He spent many years involved in the NALC union as an officer and as editor of the local branch newsletter. Rick is remembered by all who knew him as a kind, gregarious man who always had a great story to share. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna, and two brothers, Johnny and Jimmy. He leaves to cherish his memory three siblings, Joanice Tarcza (Tom), Gerald Sullivan (Donna) and Joseph Sullivan (Karen). He also leaves eight nieces and nephews and two cousins and their spouses and children and countless friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Rd., Rockville, MD 20854 at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Mass will be followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery,13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20906 at 12 noon. A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date when friends and family can safely mingle and share stories and memories of our beloved brother, uncle, cousin, friend. Contributions may be made in Rick's memory to So Other Might Eat at some.org.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.