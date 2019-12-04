

Richard G. Sutton, M.D.



Of Falls Church, Virginia died on Saturday November 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen M. Carr. He is also survived by his brother, David Sutton; nephews Bradley Sutton, Jonathan Sutton, Nicholas Snider, Benjamin Snider and Jacob Snider; and nieces Katherine Carr and Emily Carr. He was predeceased by his mother, Sylvia Millet Sutton, and his father, Harold Lawrence Sutton. Born on April 11, 1943, he grew up in Hempstead, Long Island. He received his M.D. from Georgetown University and completed a psychiatric residency at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. In addition to his private psychiatric practice, he was Director of Psychiatric Services at Middletown Hospital from 1980-1982. In 1982, he served as the Medical Director and Head of Hospital at the Rollman Psychiatric Institute. He relocated to Virginia in 1985 and was a founding director of Manassas Urgent Care Center. He also established a private psychiatric practice and from 1987 -1996 he was an attending psychiatrist at Dominion Psychiatric Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia. He was a dedicated physician who brought insight and compassion to the practice of medicine. He met life with integrity, generosity and humor but his great gift was friendship. If you were facing impossible odds, he was the first one to stand beside you. He will be greatly missed.