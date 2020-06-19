RICHARD TAYLOR
1925 - 2020
RICHARD ORME TAYLOR
A 16 year resident of Annapolis, MD and formerly of Rehoboth Beach, DE, died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home in Annapolis, MD. Dick was born on September 29, 1925 in Washington, DC and served in the US Army, attended George Washington University and retired from C&P Telephone Co. after many years of service. He enjoyed woodworking and photography. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Conway Taylor; father of Linda T. Stroud of Bluffton, SC and Robin T. (Tony) Bunte of Germantown, MD and grandfather of Rebecca S. (Jody) Bond, Valerie L. Mocca and A. Justin Mocca. Services at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Rd., Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093. Condolences at:KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
