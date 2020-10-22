RICHARD TAYLOR



Richard Charles Taylor

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 28, 2020. He is survived by two sisters, Eldree Ann Taylor of Washington, DC, and Mary Linda Huddleston of Flint, Michigan; three brothers, Edward Lee Taylor (Pat) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Willie James Taylor (Brenda) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and David L. Taylor (Sima) of Charlotte, NC. A very Special longtime friend, Lace Hudson and many other relatives and Friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Eldred L. and Geneva Mathis Taylor; brother, Eldred M. Taylor. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE on October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.



