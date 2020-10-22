1/1
RICHARD TAYLOR
Richard Charles Taylor  
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 28, 2020. He is survived by two sisters, Eldree Ann Taylor of Washington, DC, and Mary Linda Huddleston of Flint, Michigan; three brothers, Edward Lee Taylor (Pat) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Willie James Taylor (Brenda) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and David L. Taylor (Sima) of Charlotte, NC. A very Special longtime friend, Lace Hudson and many other relatives and Friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Eldred L. and Geneva Mathis Taylor; brother, Eldred M. Taylor. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE on October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Stewart's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
