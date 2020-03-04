Richard William Thimijan
(Age 81)
Of College Park, Maryland formerly of Lake City, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud, MN. From 1966-1989 he worked for the USDA. After his retirement he assisted teachers at Howard B. Owens Science Center and with the University of Maryland. He also assisted at the Beltville Agricultural Research Center. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church West Florence, Lake City, MN. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing, MN. Burial at the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Red Cross or the veteran's organization of the donor's choice. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com