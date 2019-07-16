Richard Erving Thorpe (Age 67)
Died July 11, 2019. He is survived by his sisters and brothers, Pamela Brude Roe, Garnet Thorpe, Deborah Johnston, Bonnie Gatorian and Jeanine Schoenauer along with 12 nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home, Clinton, MD. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 3 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m. Mr. Thorpe will be buried with Military Honors at MD Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, MD at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to The .