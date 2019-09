Richard E. Topolski

(Age 65)



On Sunday August 4, 2019 passed away suddenly leaving behind his sisters, Susan and Barbara and many cousins here and NE.

Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St Catherine Laboure' Church, Wheaton, MD. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. The family wishes in lieu of flowers to donate to .