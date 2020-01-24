The Washington Post

RICHARD TOWNLEY

Passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Bon Secours in Mechanicsville, VA. Beloved husband of Toshiko Kato Townley who preceded him in passing; father of Dr. Kathy Joy Townley, Connie Ada Townley, Richard William Townley and James Townley. Also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dick Townley served in the Department of Defense IG office in the Senior Executive Service. Services and interment will be private at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with the .
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 24, 2020
