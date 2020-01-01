Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD TROXEL. View Sign Service Information Thos Shepherd & Son 125 S Church St Hendersonville , NC 28793 (828)-693-3435 Send Flowers Notice

TROXEL RICHARD TROXEL Richard Bernard "Dick" Troxel died on December 23, 2019 at home in Hendersonville, NC. Dick was born February 27, 1932 in Richmond, Indiana, the only child of Howard R. and Monica J. Troxel. He is survived by his wife Cherry, two children, Richard W. Troxel and Tamara Troxel-Domagala; two grandchildren, Chelsea Domagala-Walton and Hogan J. Domagala; Cherry's two sons, John and Eric Day; and five great-grandchildren. Dick was a nationally known expert on financial and accounting aspects of intellectual property. During his career he testified as an expert almost 200 times, including some of the most significant patent and antitrust disputes of recent decades. He founded Capital Accounting in Washington, DC, a partnership affiliated with the law firm, Howrey & Simon. He served as president of Capital Accounting until retiring in 1996. He was co-author of a leading treatise, Calculating Intellectual Property Damages, that ultimately reached its 13th edition, before Dick passed it on to a new generation. He continued to consult as an independent expert witness and advisor on patent matters until 2018, and as an affiliate of the Berkeley Research Group. In 1954, at the age of 22, Dick won American Contract Bridge League's National Non-Master Pair championship in Washington, DC. He was named Life Master No. 823 by the ACBL in 1955. He left tournament bridge for more than 40 years before resuming play. In 2016 he wrote an article for Bridge World describing the improvements he observed in card play on his return to competitive bridge. At his death he held the rank of Silver Life Master. Dick started his career with Pillsbury and rose to be controller for Latin American operations. He joined Peat, Marwick & Mitchell Co. (now KPMG) in 1967, becoming a CPA and a partner in 1972. The same year he became one of the first to receive the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) designation from the Institute of Management Accounting. Later he served on the Institute's Board of Regents and edited its prestigious journal. In 2012 he was recognized by the Institute for 40 years of professional excellence. Dick was not a believer in an after-life, but has said he hoped he was wrong about that - he would love to be able to again sit down to a bridge table with his deceased partners and friends. Services private. Dick's family request any tributes to be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County, Hendersonville NC (

