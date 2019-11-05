The Washington Post

RICHARD TWIGGER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD TWIGGER.
Service Information
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD
20838
(301)-349-2135
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church
17230 Tom Fox Avenue
Poolesville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Richard T. Twigger "Dick" (Age 84)  

Of Poolesville, MD, died on November 3, 2019.
He was the husband of Judith A. Twigger.
Richard served his country in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper and was a firefighter for the District of Columbia reaching the rank of captain.
Surviving besides his wife is one daughter, Lynda T. D'Amelio and husband Peter of Poolesville; one brother, Harry Twigger; one sister, Mary Lou Berger of Poolesville and three grandchildren, Jami, Ryan and Sam D'Amelio.
He was preceded in death by one son, Richard S. Twigger; two brothers, Gilbert and John Twigger and two sisters, Helen Twigger and Virgin Posa.
Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, November 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD (hiltonfh.com).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon, on Thursday, November 7, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 17230 Tom Fox Avenue, Poolesville, MD 20837.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery, Barnesville, MD.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ()
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.