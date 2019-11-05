

Richard T. Twigger "Dick" (Age 84)



Of Poolesville, MD, died on November 3, 2019.

He was the husband of Judith A. Twigger.

Richard served his country in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper and was a firefighter for the District of Columbia reaching the rank of captain.

Surviving besides his wife is one daughter, Lynda T. D'Amelio and husband Peter of Poolesville; one brother, Harry Twigger; one sister, Mary Lou Berger of Poolesville and three grandchildren, Jami, Ryan and Sam D'Amelio.

He was preceded in death by one son, Richard S. Twigger; two brothers, Gilbert and John Twigger and two sisters, Helen Twigger and Virgin Posa.

Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, November 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD ( hiltonfh.com ).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 noon, on Thursday, November 7, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 17230 Tom Fox Avenue, Poolesville, MD 20837.

Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery, Barnesville, MD.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ( )