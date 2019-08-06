RICHARD DAVID UPTON
Richard David Upton, 87, of Arlington, VA passed Friday, August 2, 2019. Richard was born in Ontario, Canada April 1, 1932. He moved to the US in 1948. In 1952 he joined the Army and served his county in the Korean War
. In 1967 Richard partnered with his friend Louis Comeau and establish UPCO Lock & Safe located in Washington, DC.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan Ann Upton; daughter, Elizabeth Smith
; Step Children, Rosanna, John, Laura, Teresa; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. The following arrangements have been made at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home located at 1500 W. Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA 22302. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9 between 6 and 8 p.m. Services to be held Saturday, August 10 at 2 p.m. Burial located at Sterling Cemetery in Sterling, VA at 4 p.m. A celebration of life with be held on Saturday, August 24 from 1 p.m. in LaPlata, MD.