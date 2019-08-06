The Washington Post

RICHARD UPTON (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA
22302
(703)-998-9200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA 22302
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road
Alexandria, VA 22302
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Sterling Cemetery
Sterling, VA
Notice
RICHARD DAVID UPTON  

Richard David Upton, 87, of Arlington, VA passed Friday, August 2, 2019. Richard was born in Ontario, Canada April 1, 1932. He moved to the US in 1948. In 1952 he joined the Army and served his county in the Korean War. In 1967 Richard partnered with his friend Louis Comeau and establish UPCO Lock & Safe located in Washington, DC.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan Ann Upton; daughter, Elizabeth Smith; Step Children, Rosanna, John, Laura, Teresa; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. The following arrangements have been made at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home located at 1500 W. Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA 22302. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9 between 6 and 8 p.m. Services to be held Saturday, August 10 at 2 p.m. Burial located at Sterling Cemetery in Sterling, VA at 4 p.m. A celebration of life with be held on Saturday, August 24 from 1 p.m. in LaPlata, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2019
